Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.46 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.