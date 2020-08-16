Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Earnings Results

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 1,540.42%.

APTX stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts have commented on APTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair began coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

