Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 512.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,978,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

