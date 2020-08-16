Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $12.70 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

