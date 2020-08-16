Andrew Wiederhorn Purchases 21,832 Shares of FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) CEO Andrew Wiederhorn bought 21,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $70,080.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,895.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wiederhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Andrew Wiederhorn bought 500 shares of FAT Brands stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $1,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $39.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.98. FAT Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on FAT Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

