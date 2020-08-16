Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $13.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 73,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $267.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.