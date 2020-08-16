Analysts Expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Shares of DT stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 903,727 shares in the company, valued at $34,187,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $2,772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,275,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,358,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 361.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $131,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 48.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,084 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $109,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 66.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

