Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sunoco by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 345.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.79. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

