Analysts Anticipate Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.03. Middleby posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $98,051.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $155,545.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Middleby by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 183,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,954,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.