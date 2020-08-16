Analysts Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $13.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $14.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Shares of DPZ opened at $398.99 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,395,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total value of $1,005,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $6,523,135. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

