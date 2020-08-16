AMP Limited (AMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. AMP has a 52-week low of A$1.08 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of A$2.09 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.40.

About AMP

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

