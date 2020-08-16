Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,693.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,168. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,282,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 553,971 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 132.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

