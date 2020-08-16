Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 231,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 18,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

