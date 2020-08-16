Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -237.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

