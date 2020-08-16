Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.4% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 890,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 1,211,559 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 88.1% during the second quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.89 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

