Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,088,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,616,000 after buying an additional 817,700 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,824,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,611,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.15.

LogMeIn stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

