Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 832 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after buying an additional 1,152,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,165,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $94.56 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

