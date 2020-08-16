Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 649 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.