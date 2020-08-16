AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

