Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $142,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,262.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.48 per share, with a total value of $334,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,965.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,751 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 123.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,904,000 after buying an additional 247,111 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,306,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,778,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Amedisys by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 96,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average of $191.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $239.49.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

