Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Sells $79,275.00 in Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $79,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALTA opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05. Alterola Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

