Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTG opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

