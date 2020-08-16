Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

