Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 9,660 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,149,000 after acquiring an additional 416,281 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.