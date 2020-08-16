Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 847 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.42.

NYSE:PANW opened at $259.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.95. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.