Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 56,638 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,638 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 29.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

