Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,931 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 171,873 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of VNO opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

