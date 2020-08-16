Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,249 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,531,000 after buying an additional 1,905,545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,633,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after buying an additional 677,734 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Cognex by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,508,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,710,000 after buying an additional 341,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cognex by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,086,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,095,000 after buying an additional 292,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognex by 2,251.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 275,588 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $67.49 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,022 shares of company stock valued at $22,180,729. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

