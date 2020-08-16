Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 284.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $219.21 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $977,568.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,154. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

