Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

