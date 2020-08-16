Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 50.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,275,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,088 shares of company stock worth $33,509,770. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.