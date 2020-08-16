Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,514 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962,389 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,149,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 376,799.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 953,303 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -245.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

