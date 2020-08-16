Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 780 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

NYSE FIS opened at $143.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,798.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.83. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

