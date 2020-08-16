Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,154 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 173.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9,168.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 112,040 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 73.7% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 20,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $286.03 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $289.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.29.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

