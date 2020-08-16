Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $858,000 in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Avrobio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avrobio stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. Avrobio Inc has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

