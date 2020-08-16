Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $189.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.94 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

