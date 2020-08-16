Alps Advisors Inc. Has $933,000 Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lendingtree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth $13,378,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 8.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $314.10 on Friday. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $392.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.63.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

In other Lendingtree news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,657,218. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

