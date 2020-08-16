Alps Advisors Inc. Has $862,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XRAY. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of XRAY opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -193.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.