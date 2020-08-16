Alps Advisors Inc. Has $727,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $164.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

