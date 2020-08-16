Alps Advisors Inc. Has $714,000 Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 40.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 43,684.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 275.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 606,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 445,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

