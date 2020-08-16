Alps Advisors Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,231 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,293,000 after buying an additional 3,150,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after buying an additional 1,916,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 1,712,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,218,000 after buying an additional 1,419,838 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

SBRA stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

