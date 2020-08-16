Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2,258.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,165 shares of company stock worth $9,148,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.68.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

