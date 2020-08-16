Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,344 over the last three months. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

