Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2,822.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,454 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 21.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth about $6,528,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 153.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 725,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 439,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth about $3,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,534.00 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Vericel Corp has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

