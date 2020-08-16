Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 17.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $307.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.73. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

