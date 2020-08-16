Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Global Net Lease worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,451,000 after buying an additional 542,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after buying an additional 107,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 171,823 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 42.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 125,972 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

GNL stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.