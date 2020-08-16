Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

CubeSmart stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

