Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 62,350 Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 71,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTEM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $548.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.30. Molecular Templates Inc has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 105.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

