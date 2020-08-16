Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 852 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $81.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

