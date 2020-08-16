Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 3,558 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,225,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,958,000 after purchasing an additional 353,309 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,756,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,395,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,327,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,271,000 after purchasing an additional 823,455 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of ST opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

